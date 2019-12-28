Montreal's Airport Refuellers Vote To Strike On New Year's Day

The workers in charge of refuelling planes at Montreal’s Trudeau and Mirabel airports could walk off the job on New Year’s Day, threatening to disrupt the busy holiday travel season.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Saturday its members have voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike unless a new contract agreement with their employer is reached.

“They’re not in the habit of going on strike or threatening to go on strike. But the membership is quite firm,” union spokesman Frank Saptel said in a phone interview.

“Both parties need to talk and hopefully they’ll get somewhere.”

The 100 or so unionized employees of Swissport Canada also rejected a tentative contract deal in a 90 per cent vote Friday night.