@mayssamaha/Twitter A screenshot taken from a video posted on Twitter Sunday shows an alligator crossing Jarry Street in Montreal.

Montreal’s mayor says an alligator spotted crossing a city road on Sunday has been reunited with its rightful owner. Valerie Plante tweeted in French that the animal was part of an educational project and was fully licensed.

The gator was filmed slowly making its way across Jarry Street in the Montreal neighbourhood of Villeray on Sunday afternoon. Video of the incident quickly garnered attention on social media, racking up tens of thousands of views.