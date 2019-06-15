Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press A file photo of a 2015 FRAPRU protest, showing supporters sitting on a bench as they wait for the protest march to begin, Montreal, May 21, 2015.

MONTREAL — A Montreal-based tenants’ rights group is leading a demonstration this afternoon in the city’s Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood to protest a housing shortage, which it blames partly on the condo boom, real estate speculation and short-term rentals spearheaded by Airbnb.

The Front d’action populaire en reamenagement urbain (FRAPRU) says it’s focused on the plight of low-income renters ahead of Quebec’s annual moving day on July 1.

