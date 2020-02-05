Montreal Will Ban Plastic Bags By End Of Year: Mayor

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press A woman leaves a grocery store in Montreal on May 15, 2015. IGA has begun phasing out plastic bags.

MONTREAL — Given the urgent need to reduce the city’s environmental footprint, Montreal will move to fully ban the distribution of plastic bags by the end of 2020, Mayor Valerie Plante said Wednesday. Plante told a council meeting that the current measures that limit retailers to selling thicker bags haven’t worked to reduce plastic waste. “We have to reduce at the source, and that happens with behaviour changes,” Plante said. In 2018, Montreal implemented a bylaw that banned merchants from giving out lightweight plastic bags with a thickness of less than 50 microns as well as biodegradable bags, which contain an additive that causes them to decompose in heat and light. The hope was that offering only thicker bags would encourage people to reuse them, but Plante said that hasn’t happened.

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante during a ceremony in Montreal on Sept. 27, 2019.

She tasked the city’s director general to begin working to modify the existing bylaw in order to fully ban plastic bags by the end of the year. “2020 is the last year of plastic bags in Montreal,” the mayor said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the province attempts to navigate a waste-management crisis with four Montreal-area recycling plants shutting their doors. Plante said the recycling troubles were an “alarm” for the city that it needed to act. “We have to develop what to do with that plastic, but to think that before we sent it to Asia and closed our eyes, saying, ‘I recycled’ ... That doesn’t hold up any more,” she said. Montreal became the first major Canadian city to ban plastic bags when its measures went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. Watch: Vancouver will also ban some plastic products. Story continues below.