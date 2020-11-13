“Police operation underway at the corner of St-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The SPVM is currently validating information and other details will follow,” the SPVM wrote on Twitter in French.

A major police operation is taking place at the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and St-Viateur Street in Montreal, in the Mile End neighbourhood near the offices of video game company Ubisoft.

According to Journal de Montréal, dozens of people could be held hostage, information that has not been confirmed by HuffPost Quebec.

On videos posted on social networks, police officers from the intervention tactical group can be seen in the area.

TVA and Radio-Canada images show dozens of people on the roof of the building housing Ubisoft’s offices. The doors appear to be barricaded.

“We are trying to make contact with the employees, but without success for the moment,” Ubisoft public relations advisor Antoine Leduce-Labelle told La Presse.

More to come.