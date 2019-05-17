MoMo Productions via Getty Images They'll tell their kids to hurry up about 540 times before the end of the school year.

Anyone who’s ever spent 40 minutes pleading with a pre-schooler to let you help them with their damn pants after they put both legs through the same hole for the 15th time in a row knows this to be true: getting kids dressed and out of the house each day is not for the weak.

Or the punctual.

But a recent survey shows just how much time parents spend getting their kids out the door, and the results are as exhausting as chasing a four-year-old around the kitchen with a toothbrush.

Parents clock the equivalent of an extra day of work, or about 10 hours, getting their kids ready in the morning every single week. The survey of 2,000 parents was conducted by Kellogg’s in 2018, but is bubbling up again this week.

Probably because scientists have yet to come up with a solution for kids who want to put on their own shoes, but don’t actually know how to put on shoes, and then change their minds and want to wear one rubber boot and one slipper to school. HOW DARE YOU TRY TO TALK THEM OUT OF IT?

Aaaand everyone is crying.

WATCH: How to get your kids to move their butts. Story continues below.