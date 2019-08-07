BUSINESS
08/07/2019 12:20 EDT

Canadian Mortgage Debt Returns To Its Old Tricks, Jumps 5.2%

It's the fastest pace in two years.

Bet_Noire via Getty Images

Canadian mortgage growth is flying high again, and all it took was a little time (and lower interest rates).

Scotiabank Economics notes that Canadian household mortgage credit increased by 5.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in June, in seasonally adjusted terms.

Household mortgage credit hasn’t grown so rapidly since July 2017, according to Scotiabank.

Watch: The best places to buy a house in Canada in 2019, according to MoneySense. Story continues below.

 

“Mortgage growth has surely rebounded after a period of deceleration from early-2017 to its mid-2018 trough which was induced by a series of measures aimed at tackling runaway home prices,” write Juan Manuel Herrera, a Scotiabank economist, and Alena Bystrova, a research analyst, in a report.

Specifically, Herrera and Bystrova refer to foreign-homebuyer taxes in Metro Vancouver and Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region, which includes the Greater Toronto Area.

Check out these stories on Livabl:


 

They also cite mortgage stress testing that federal policymakers introduced in January 2018. The rules, drafted by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, a financial-sector watchdog, set a higher bar for uninsured-mortgage applicants through a new stress test.

The test requires these borrowers to qualify at a rate that is either two percentage points points higher than what’s on their contract or matches the Bank of Canada’s qualifying rate — whichever is higher.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Similar testing had existed for insured mortgages since 2016. Mortgage insurance is required for those who don’t have a downpayment of at least 20 per cent.

“Real estate markets continue to adjust to regulatory changes and are now benefitting from a decline in borrowing rates after reaching an eight-year high in late-2018, alongside a tightening spell by the Bank of Canada,” the economists continue.

Herrera and Bystrova note that the rate of non-bank borrowing exceeded that of banks. However, mortgage credit tied to non banks remains in line with the long-run norm.

“Despite the faster pace of non-bank borrowing growth, it still occupies less than one quarter of market share,” the economists write, noting non-bank lenders represent 21.3 per cent of the mortgage-credit market.

MORE: business British Columbia real estate housing