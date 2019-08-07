Canadian mortgage growth is flying high again, and all it took was a little time (and lower interest rates).

Scotiabank Economics notes that Canadian household mortgage credit increased by 5.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in June, in seasonally adjusted terms.

Household mortgage credit hasn’t grown so rapidly since July 2017, according to Scotiabank.

