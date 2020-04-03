Elijah-Lovkoff via Getty Images In this stock photo, the Bank of Nova Scotia building is seen at First Canadian Place in Toronto, July 26, 2018.

TORONTO ― The Canadian Bankers Association says the country’s six largest banks have allowed customers to defer payments on more than 10 per cent of the mortgages in their portfolios as borrowers affected by COVID-19 seek financial help.

The association says almost 500,000 requests for mortgage deferrals or to skip a payment have been completed or are in process.

