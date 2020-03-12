ASSOCIATED PRESS A view of the Bosco Verticale apartment buildings in Milan, Italy, Thurs. May 10, 2018. Italy is suspending mortgage payments during the coronavirus outbreak.

With global stock markets tanking and coronavirus cases rising rapidly in Asia, Europe and North America, politicians around the world are racing to unveil emergency measures to help the economy weather the storm. In Italy, where the entire population of 65 million has been under lockdown since early this week, the country’s finance minister has announced a policy that has earned some attention: Mortgage payments ― as well as other loan repayments for individuals and households ― will be suspended during the crisis. Details ― such as how long the holiday will last, or how lenders will be compensated ― haven’t been worked out yet. Meanwhile, in the U.K. ― where policymakers hit the alarm on Wednesday, announcing both emergency government spending and a sizeable cut to the key interest rate ― individual banks are announcing they will suspend loan repayments for people and businesses “affected by the outbreak.” Watch: How the coronavirus will impact the economy. Story continues below.

It’s not just random politicking that prompted these decisions. Over the past decade, with interest rates at historic lows, households in many developed countries took on record levels of debt, as a share of income. Which means that a shock to the system that stops people from paying their mortgages could have a much bigger impact on the economy than it would have in the past. Nowhere is that a larger concern than in Canada, where for years the Bank of Canada has been calling high household debt levels a key vulnerability to our financial stability. So, in the event of a “coronavirus recession,” the Bank may be open to this sort of “bailout” of homeowners ― as might lenders. “I absolutely think it’s the correct call,” said James Laird, CEO of mortgage lender Canwise Financial and co-founder of comparison site Ratehub. “If we get to the point where ... the income of Canadians is materially disrupted, then I think that all stakeholders involved ― from the homeowner to mortgage provider to regulators ― would be in favour of providing temporary relief,” he told HuffPost Canada.