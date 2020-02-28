Getty Images A financial adviser meets with clients in this stock image. It's best to reveal any outstanding debt when getting a mortgage pre-approval as a credit check will uncover them.

Buying a home can be as exciting as it is nerve-racking. Luckily, you can keep calm about locking in a decent mortgage rate while you carry on with your house-hunting by getting a mortgage pre-approval. A pre-approval is the first step in buying a home, giving you certainty around what you can afford and helping you move faster when making an offer. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a mortgage pre-approval. A pre-approval shows how much a lender, such as a bank or credit union, is prepared to loan you and what it will cost. It not only tells you how much of a mortgage you can afford, it’s proof from the lender that you can qualify for that amount given your current income, expenses, debts and credit score. It also lets you hold a mortgage rate and tells you how much your mortgage payment will be at that rate.

Four main factors affect whether you'll be pre-approved for a mortgage loan, how much you'll be offered and the rate given. Credit score﻿: The higher your credit score, the better your odds are of getting pre-approved for a better rate. Having a score of at least 680 increases the chance you'll get a great rate. Down payment: You'll need a minimum of five to 20 per cent of the property's purchase price for a down payment. Therefore, your down payment can limit the maximum mortgage amount you can qualify for. The more you have saved up, the better. Debt service ratio: Your debt service ratios allow lenders to see the percentage of your income that will be used to pay off your debts and expenses. Lenders calculate your gross debt service ratio (GDS) and total debt service ratio (TDS) to determine how much you can afford to borrow. The lower the ratios, the more you can afford. You can decrease your GDS and TDS by paying off more of your debt, decreasing your major living expenses and increasing your household income. Employment and assets: Lenders like a steady income, so full-time employment helps you get pre-approved. Some assets you own may also count toward your net worth and provide reassurance you'll be able to pay back your mortgage. Get it done in minutes Pre-approvals are free. Your lender will need to qualify you for a mortgage at some point anyway, so it helps them to get started early. If you have your documents together, you can even get a pre-approval within minutes online. It can take a couple of days if you need extra documentation.