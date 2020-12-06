JoeDunckley via Getty Images The HSBC logo tops a skyscraper in London, U.K., Feb. 27, 2015. HSBC is offering a record low 0.99 per cent mortgage in Canada.

For the first time in history, you can now get a mortgage in Canada with an interest rate under one per cent. HSBC Canada's 0.99-per-cent five-year variable-rate mortgage is "as close to free money as Canadian (lenders) have ever been," Rob McLister, founder of mortgage comparison site Ratespy.com, wrote in a blog post. But there's a catch: The interest rate is available only on "high-ratio" mortgages, meaning mortgages where the borrower puts less than 20 per cent down.

If there’s one reason for that, it’s that these mortgages pose less risk to the lender. Mortgages with less than 20 per cent down have to be insured, either by the government-run Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., or by other insurers such as Genworth. They cover a lender’s losses if a borrower defaults, essentially making these mortgages risk-free to the bank. And there’s another catch: The fact it’s a variable-rate mortgage means the interest rate can go up if HSBC raises its own prime lending rate, which typically happens when the Bank of Canada (BoC) raises its posted rate. There’s little chance of that happening in the near term, as the BoC has signaled it plans to keep rates low for the next few years as the economy recovers from the pandemic. But what things look like five years from now ― at the end of the mortgage term ― is much harder to guess.