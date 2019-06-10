Indysystem via Getty Images

Rates for the most popular type of mortgage in Canada have sunken to the lowest level in about two years, and they could be heading further south before 2019’s end, suggests RateHub.ca co-founder James Laird. The lowest five-year fixed-rate available on the rate-comparison site today is 2.64 percent from CanWise Financial, a mortgage brokerage also owned by Ratehub. Laird had to go back to summer 2017 to find rates that low, and his outlook suggests they aren’t about to increase again any time soon.

“Right now, with all the information available today, it’s the same to lower,” Laird tells Livabl, forecasting where five-year fixed-rates should remain for the rest of the year. Five-year fixed-rates are now almost at the same level as variable rates, which Laird notes is “very unusual.” Typically, variable rates are half-a-percent lower, which compensates for the fact that unlike a locked-in fixed rate, they can fluctuate. “Today, they’re almost the same, which means that for you to take a variable rate, you need to have a very pessimistic outlook on the economy and rates and things like that,” explains Laird. Watch: The best places to buy a house in Canada in 2019, according to MoneySense. Story continues below.

“To take a variable rate right now, you’re predicting the Bank of Canada is going to drop their key overnight rate — or else there’s no point in taking a variable rate right now,” he adds. The overnight rate influences the mortgage market, in particular variable rates, which closely follow it. The Bank of Canada will typically cut rates when the economy needs a boost, as lower rates fuel borrowing and spending activity. While not many market observers are calling for a cut to the overnight rate this year, the general consensus is the central bank will stand on the sidelines, at least for now.