The Most Comfortable Bras You Can Work From Home In

While some people have abandoned wearing bras entirely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, others still need support for “the girls.” But no matter the reason you’re wearing a bra, comfort is probably one of the key qualities when looking to buy a new one these days.

Whether you’re working from home or not, the onset of cold weather makes us look for cozy and comfy underwear (see ya later, push-ups!) so we put some of our favourite brands to the test and rounded up 10 quality — and comfortable — bras for you to consider.

From sportier, multi-purpose options, to a lacy under-thing (no one said comfort had to be boring!), we’re confident you’ll find the perfect fit for your budget and body.

Check out pics of the bras in the slideshow. Story continues below.

We’re big fans of a simple bralette, and this pretty pink lace version from Canadian designer Ellie Mae’s Rethink Breast Cancer Collection (15 per cent of sales go to support Rethink’s charitable work) is an instant fave.

Made in Canada with premium stretch lace, this gorgeous bralette slips on with adjustable straps, feeling soft to the touch and oozing effortless sexy chic.

Wearing this silky soft bralette is the next best thing to wearing nothing at all — we slipped it on in the morning and forgot we had it on by noon. Available in a stylish palette (we’re partial to Rose Dust), and a wide range of sizing, trust us, you’re going to want to add this underwear essential to your fall wardrobe.

Not only do we love supporting a local Black-owned business, but the opportunity to match a nude-tone bra to our actual skin tone makes us super excited!

Available in four shades (we love Knockout Nutmeg), Love & Nudes offers beautifully crafted, moisture-wicking bras with seamless cups and an easy-to-adjust to racerback hook. We wore ours under a white T-shirt and loved the subtle shape and undetectable look.

This stylish sports bra from homegrown talent Lesley Hampton is a must-have for our workouts and to chill around the house. We found the four-way stretch fabric and wide elastic band make it easy to pop on and be comfortable to move in, while the smooth finish and flat seams feel luxurious against our skin.

Not into workouts but still wanna ride the athleisure wave? We found this rose-toned and white accented bra top works just as well with some high-waist joggers and a cropped hoodie to enjoy some street style comfort close to home.

We love a little splash of glam when choosing our undies, and this black and gold sports bra delivers with a stylish T-bar back and a Kintsugi-inspired design.

This bra looks just as good under an oversized off-the-shoulder top as it does paired with leggings or track pants and it’s all about comfort thanks to it’s smooth fabric, snug fit and removable padding. It’s perfect for our fall workouts.

This soft seamless bra is an everyday essential — constructed without wires and finished with a band of elegant lace, this bra keeps us feeling supported without any discomfort.

Available in a range of sizes and four colour ways, this super comfy bra has a sweetheart neckline and a ballet back making it the perfect fit under all of our favourite fall tops.

This reversible, wireless masterpiece from body positive champions Knix is a bra you won’t want to be without.

Available in three colour duos (including a limited edition pink ginger and terracotta), and made from a moisture-wicking performance fabric, this bra suits low impact workouts but we love it best for a wear-all-day, barely-there feel under our sweats and tees.

Aptly named the “Zero Touch,” this bra is so soft against our skin we barely notice we’re wearing it. Designed for yoga, but ideal for layering, lounging or any casual vibes while you work from home, this nylon and spandex blend bra cami with four-way stretch is a must have for comfort.

Sometimes it’s fun to wear edgy underwear and this Canadian-made, gorgeously designed multi-purpose bra holds a special place in our hearts and our closets.

Ideal for working out thanks to its functional design and sweat-wicking fabric, we love to layer it under blazers and semi sheer tops for some additional street cred.

We’re longtime fans of Lululemon, and the brand’s Ebb To Street Bra continues to be one of our faves.

The perfect blend of function and after-gym class style, we love this soft nylon bra top under our workout hoodies or as a cute bralette for comfy support around the house.