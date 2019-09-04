Getty Images The skyline of Calgary is seen here in this photo. For the second year in a row, Alberta's largest city ranked highest among Canadian cities for liveability.

Three Canadian cities are among the best cities to live in the world, according to a new survey. The Global Liveability Index ranked 140 cities based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto received some of the highest scores for liveability out of 140 cities evaluated. Calgary came fifth, Vancouver ranked sixth and Toronto was in seventh place. Austria’s capital city, Vienna, finished first on the list. Vienna scored full marks in areas such as stability, health care, education and infrastructure. Overall, it received a whopping 99.1 out of 100 percentage points, The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual survey found. In second place was Melbourne, Australia, with a score of 98.4, and Sydney was third, the EIU said. The only other European city to grace the top 10 list was Copenhagen, Denmark, which came in ninth place.

Pintai Suchachaisri via Getty Images Vienna, the capital of Austria, scored full marks in areas such as stability, health care, education and infrastructure in the 2019 Global Liveability Index survey.

Other top-ranked cities were Osaka, which finished fourth, and Tokyo, which came in tied with Toronto for seventh. The 10 most liveable cities: Vienna, Austria

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Osaka, Japan

Calgary, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Toronto, Canada

Tokyo, Japan

Copenhagen, Denmark

Adelaide, Australia The 10 least liveable cities: Caracas, Venezuela

Algiers, Algeria

Douala, Cameroon

Harare, Zimbabwe

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Karachi, Pakistan

Tripoli, Libya

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Lagos, Nigeria

Damascus, Syria There was little movement in the top 10 list compared with last year’s rankings. Vienna remained in first place, with Melbourne following closely behind. The year before that, Vienna had knocked the Australian city off the top spot, where it had reigned supreme for seven consecutive years. This year, Sydney rose from fifth to third place, thanks to an improvement in its culture and environment score. However, it still remains behind its rival, Melbourne. There was little movement for Canadian cities on the list compared to last year. In 2018, Calgary ranked fourth, Vancouver was sixth and Toronto finished eighth. Watch: Here’s the top 10 list from last year. Story continues below.