The Hottest Holiday Toys Of 2020

This holiday season, we’re thankful that spirit of love and generosity that so many of us cherish is still very much alive. We imagine many families, parents, and caregivers are too, and may want to double down on that joy by giving something the youngest people in their lives won’t stop talking about.

To help make your holiday shopping easier, HuffPost Canada rounded up the most popular toys from major Canadian retailers, at a range of price points and suitable for kids of diverse ages, in this handy gift guide.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the slideshow below to see pictures of the items, and see a description of the items below the slideshow.