Sorry procrastinating Canadians: 2020 is not going to be the year to scramble for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. The COVID-19 pandemic and closures of non-essential businesses have made those last-minute purchases of discount bath robes and gas station roses impossible.

The challenge of showing a parent how much you care, while maintaining a healthy distance, has led many Canadians to consider online shopping for presents.

But unless you want to leave your mother’s doorstep empty on May 10, it’s a good idea to get a head start on your virtual shopping cart. According to Canada Post, they are experiencing “Christmas-level” demand. They’re asking us to expect delays getting parcels delivered.

Here’s what Canadians should know about Mother’s Day shopping deadlines this year:

Retailer:

Amazon

Cut-off for Mother’s Day orders: Depends

While standard shipping estimates range from three to six business days, the retailer says customers should expect delays, if they aren’t buying priority items like medical supplies and household items. Amazon’s usual Mother’s Day deals aren’t being offered to discourage shoppers, the New York Post reports, but there’s still a gift guide section on the site.

Just think twice before ordering her a new sofa: Amazon is no longer offering in-home delivery for large items, instead doing doorstep drop-off.

Indigo

Cut-off for Mother’s Day orders: ideally late April

If you live in a big city, the bookstore chain guarantees delivery before or on Mother’s Day if you order by April 29. Canadians living in or close to central hubs ― Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Windsor ― get an extra day to order. Canadians in rural areas won’t be getting their Mother’s Day gifts on-time, as the order deadline was on April 24.

Walmart

Cut-off for Mother’s Day orders: depends, store pick-up is ideal

The retailer offers a Mother’s Day guide, but doesn’t have lead times available on their website. If you live close to your mom or if she can go to Walmart herself, curbside pick-up from a local location might be a more reliable option. It allows Canadians to pick-up their order from stores four to 12 days after placing an order.

Nordstrom

Cut-off for Mother’s Day orders: April 30

Shopping for a fashionista? Fashion and accessories starting at $50 can be found in Nordstrom’s gift shop for Mother’s Day. The retailer suggests orders be made by April 30 for delivery before the holiday, People reports.

Hudson’s Bay

Cut-off for Mother’s Day orders: depends, store pick-up is ideal

The Canadian company doesn’t list Mother’s Day order deadlines, but has an extensive sale on jewelry, kitchen appliances, and clothing. Canadians can pick-up from a nearby store every day from 10 to 3 p.m., according to the Hudson’s Bay website.

How to treat mom to brunch

Eggs Benedict at her favourite brunch spot might be out of the cards, but her beloved order can still be savoured. Many brunch spots are offering home deliveries of ready-to-eat orders, as well as DIY kits.

Some businesses, such as Pusateri’s in Toronto, Les Enfants Terribles in Montreal, and Cafe Medina in Vancouver, are offering special catering menus for Mother’s Day.

Moms’s cooking can’t be beat, but if she’d like a restaurant-approved boost, some Canadian restaurants have made their culinary secrets public domain.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen released their pancake recipe for maximum fluffiness. If she’s looking for an indulgent treat, St. John, N.B. restaurant Italian by Night filmed a tutorial to making their delicious spiced beer candied bacon.

At-home spa ideas

Moms can escape to their own DIY oasis with pampering kits; several major retailers offer comforting essentials like bath salts and essential oils.

Pharmacies, bulk stores, and supermarket might seem like unlikely places to find spa supplies, but they often carry the right ingredients for homemade treatments.

Fizzy bath bombs can be made with epsom salts, baking soda, and cream of tartar, easily customizable with her favourite colours and scents.

Facials are out of the question, but at-home facial lifts have become all the rage for both beauty and stress relief. If she loves skincare, consider buying her favourite products or shipping a face roller.

If she’s not into spa routines, you can bring a practical calm to her hand-washing routine with an order of fancy soaps through retailers like The Body Shop and Lush.

And you can’t go wrong with a gift card to her favourite spa for post-pandemic relaxation.

Where and when to order flowers

Mother’s Day is typically one of the busiest times of the year for florists, but business closures have left many in the floral industry with withering sales and massive amounts of rotting product.

Local flower shops may appreciate getting a call to arrange home delivery. Pick Ontario lists many local growers in the province. Businesses like Canada Flowers offer same-day delivery in most cities, before 2 p.m., but for Mother’s Day, it may be best to arrange for delivery, especially as it falls on a Sunday.

Only a handful of provinces, like B.C. and Quebec, have deemed garden centres essential businesses. In provinces like Ontario, which is a major source of flower production in Canada, garden centres are only allowed to sell by delivery or curbside pick-up, Greenhouse Canada reports.

The Toronto Flower Market is hosting a virtual pop-up on May 2, with local deliveries and pick-up available just in time for Mother’s Day.

If your mom has a green thumb, your gift this year can reflect that. ReBLOOM, an organization which recycles flowers for charity, is hosting a virtual floral arrangement workshop. Moms in Toronto who attend will get a delivery of flowers to arrange themselves.

Should she be the type of mom happier watching buds bloom than getting a fresh-cut delivery, it might be worth ordering her potted flowers, succulents or local seeds over fresh-cut flowers.

Chocolate

Many chocolatiers, like acclaimed Toronto institution Soma Chocolatemaker and the bean-to-bar wizards from Montreal’s Avanaa (which has released a stellar tahini and sea salt bonbon in honour of Mother’s Day), are facilitating nationwide delivery to get their decadent wares on doorsteps.

Others are sticking their region: Burnaby, B.C.’s Mon Paris Patisserie will deliver Mother’s Day chocolate cakes to those in nearby cities, as long as orders are placed before May 8 and with at least a day’s notice.

Canadian wine to her door

If she lives in a province with wineries, a glass of bubbly is within her reach, thanks to several Canadian wineries offering contactless delivery.

If she’s missing her brunch mimosas, mixology businesses in her area can help her make her favourite drink. Brahm Mauer in Montreal is among those offering DIY cocktail kits and shipping across Canada. Another seller is Canada Cocktails; they offer nationwide shipping for a gift box, with a monthly subscription option available if she really fancies their wares.

And there’s always the option of adding booze to a take-out order you’ve placed on her behalf. Check with your province’s regulations regarding which local eats and bars are allowed to send sell alcohol with their food items. Should she just want liquor delivered, apps like UberEats are an option too (with availability dependant on liquor store hours).

Whatever you get her and even if delivery times are off by a small margin, just showing mom that she’s loved is special enough ― opening a lovely package is just icing on the cake.