Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Across Canada

Since mid-March, we’ve had to change how we celebrate family and personal milestones. Gone are the days of throwing birthday parties at home, or taking Mom out to brunch for Mother’s Day. Now that we’re all social distancing, we have to get creative with how to celebrate our loved ones.

Saying “I love you” to the moms and mother figures in your life with a thoughtful gift makes a difference now more than ever, so we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite ideas from retailers across Canada (all available to deliver nation-wide), as well as donation and gift card options for you to share with her this Mother’s Day.

Keep in mind that because Canada Post is experiencing delays due to the volume of mail, it’s better to order a gift for mom ASAP.

Amber Nemat fragrance oil from Early Bird & Worm

Early Bird & Worm Nemat artisan oil.

We love the selection at this trendy boutique, which caters to stylish kids and their parents. This beautiful Amber Nemat fragrance oil caught our attention for its clean subtle amber fragrance note and its accessible price point. The perfect gift to spoil Mom and stay on budget!

Coffee or tea and treats kit from Logan & Finley

Mykola Sosiukin / EyeEm via Getty Images

Motivate mom to take some well deserved me-time while enjoying this thoughtful kit from eco-general store Logan & Finley.

We predict she’ll be thrilled with this kit, which includes tea, jam, chocolate, a set of beeswax tea light candles and a handwritten card with your Mother’s Day message!

Donate to a charity in mom’s name

Maybe the mom in your life doesn’t want you to spend money on gifts and would prefer you donate to a charity that’s fighting the coronavirus. There are many Canadian charities who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in desperate need of funds right now.

Bathorium Bath Bombs from Etiket

Etiket Bathorium Sabai bath bomb.

If the mom you’re celebrating this year has young children, she definitely deserves some downtime and what better way to relax than with a hot bath and some pampering products from Montreal eco-beauty retailer Etiket.

We love their selection of Bathorium bath bombs for a mindful moment of self-care, and at $12 a piece and three luscious scents to choose from, why not treat mom to a couple?

Organic hot and cold therapy pillow from Halfmoon

Half Moon Organic hot + cold therapy pillow.

Gift mom some socially distanced TLC this Mother’s Day with the help of this handcrafted, lavender-filled linen Hot and Cold Therapy Pillow from west coast Canadian brand Halfmoon.

Made from hypoallergenic linen, this minimalist little pillow can be heated, refrigerated, or frozen to relieve muscle tension and remind mom of a tender touch from her loved ones.

Food gift cards

Grocery shopping has become very stressful these days, and some foods and ingredients have become hard to find, so a gift card for delivery or a meal kit will make her life a lot easier.

Send her an e-gift card for restaurant delivery (Skip The Dishes, Uber Eats, and DoorDash are a few examples), meal kits (HelloFresh and GoodFood), or even a gift card from her favourite grocery store to ensure her next grocery delivery is on you.

If you want to support a small, local business, do a search in mom’s neighbourhood, as some restaurants and other small shops have pivoted to doing grocery deliveries.

Chocolate brigadeiro gift box from Mary’s Brigadeiro

Mary's Brigadeiros Mary's Brigadeiros

An absolute feast for the senses, these aesthetically stunning, authentically handcrafted Brazilian chocolates are sure to make Mom smile.

We think this mini set of four (they come in bigger sizes, too) is the ideal way to spread a whole lot of love even within a small budget.

Racoon mom care package from Gotamago

Gotamago Racoon mom care package.

We love the tongue-in-cheek humour of this cute gift kit, curated by Toronto retailer Gotamago. Surprise the cool mom in your life with this thoughtful set, which includes a handwritten note (you tell them what to write, and they’ll write it in a card), handmade body soap, and a hand-screened Toronto racoon T-shirt showcasing the city’s infamous critter.

Flower and plant delivery

Maryviolet via Getty Images Fresh flowers can brighten up anyone's day.

Send Mom some spring cheer with a plant or flower delivery of her favourite flora. Toronto locals can take advantage of Jomo Studio’s selection of house plants, cacti and succulents, while Crown Flora will deliver a stunning bouquet of local florals to the mom in your life.

Zoom lunch date

Unless you’ve been in her face 24/7 these past few weeks, what mom really wants for Mother’s Day is time spent with her loved ones (ie. YOU!), so we suggest you plan a special zoom lunch date (or breakfast date, or dinner date).

Add to the festivities by ordering her lunch from her favourite local cafe or restaurant, and if you have younger kids invite them to make a card that they can hold up to the camera.

Have a favourite restaurant that you all love to visit? Buy her a gift card to enjoy once social distancing is lifted.

BKIND floral hand balm from Health Hut

Health Hut Hand balm.

We all have dry skin right now thanks to constant hand washing, so mom could use all the help she can get to moisturize her skin.

We love this lovely little tin of nourishing hand balm that looks as pretty as it smells. Shop for it online and gift the moms in your life some sweet relief from cracked, parched skin with this thoughtful — and practical! —Mother’s Day gift.