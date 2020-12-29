Bell Media is hoping Canadians will be moved by its new network of adult contemporary radio stations.

The broadcast giant is rebranding 10 iHeartRadio stations as “Move” starting the first week of January. The new stations will be:

Vancouver’s MOVE 103.5

Ottawa’s MOVE 100

Halifax’s MOVE 100

Brockville’s MOVE 104.9

Fredericton’s MOVE 106.9

Kelowna’s MOVE 101.5

Kingston’s MOVE 98.3

Niagara’s MOVE 105.7

Penticton’s MOVE 97.1

Peterborough’s MOVE 99.7

Bell Media says the rebranded stations will keep their familiar morning shows, and will feature non-stop music during nine-to-five hours.