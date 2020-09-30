The first U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday was many things. A demonstration of the value of muting microphones. An exercise in how many people could talk over each other at once. A “shit show,” according to CNN. And, as several people pointed out on Twitter, it made a pretty good case for, well, not being in the U.S.

This is a 90 minute commercial for Canada — bryan (@bryanyang) September 30, 2020

Tuesday’s debate had a lot of Americans wanting to make way for the northern border, or at the very least tweeting about it.

me and the boys otw to canada pic.twitter.com/J2hVdLIEAM — j! (@ovjays) September 30, 2020

Husband said, “I think we should move to Canada.” — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 30, 2020

Google search results for “move to Canada” spiked in the hours following the debate, as many Americans contemplated abandoning their country for the true north strong and free.

Huge spike in Google searches for moving to Canada tonight pic.twitter.com/gzaeGSlJRO — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 30, 2020

But many Canadians and Americans alike were quick to point out that Canada might not want anything to do with the U.S. after that debate, and nonessential travel across the border remains restricted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reminder: We're not even allowed in Canada right now.



Sleep well, everyone — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 30, 2020

Tuesday’s debate may have brought to mind last year’s Canadian federal election contest which saw, generally, politicians sticking to their allotted time frames and not refusing to denounce white supremacy. This time last year, Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May shook hands with an empty podium because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t attend the first debate. A bit of a contrast, to say the least. It’s also, of course, hardly the first time Americans have looked north of the 49th parallel in the wake of political upheaval. On the evening of the last U.S. election in 2016, Canada’s immigration site straight up crashed. There was a similar trend after Obama got elected for a second term. Still, Canadians were quick to point out that our country has its own problems.

Ok Canada the circus south of the border has wound down and please pay attention to this, which has something Indigenous people know and experience every day. Please read and learn and open your minds and hearts. https://t.co/awBiwyqGU4 — Maggie “close bars before schools” Wente (@maggie_wente) September 30, 2020

Trump just told the proud boys to “stand by”. Let’s not forget what this racist and dangerous language does to individuals in Canada. We are not immune to this. It’s our job to stand by to stand up against anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, anti-semitic and misogynistic forces here. https://t.co/0Ly2LOnbRE — Mike Layton (@m_layton) September 30, 2020

Not this notion that Canada is a post-racial society. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) September 30, 2020

btw if you think canada is any better than the u.s you should reevaluate — ELLE ʚ♡ɞ (@bunnyteefie) September 30, 2020