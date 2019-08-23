You’ve likely seen the video. A cat ’s clapping paws enter the top left of the frame as the opening tune of The Chordettes’ 1958 hit “Mr. Sandman” starts to play.

It’s pure joy, pure delight and over 10 million people have viewed it on the video-sharing platform TikTok. It’s all the creation of Ottawa teenager Jade Taylor-Ryan. The 17-year-old — who’s set to start the 12th grade this fall — posted the nine-panel video of her cat Ed to the popular social media platform last week, and since then has become an internet sensation.

Taylor-Ryan says that while she’s only been on TikTok for around a month, she’s gained over 50,000 followers since posting the video. She says she took inspiration from similar videos like this one from TikTok user @thunthunskittles.

“I was just looking through TikTok and then I saw the nine-person filter combined with the Sandman song, and I just got the idea to use my cat, because I thought it would be different and funny at the same time,” Taylor-Ryan told HuffPost Canada.

The cat in question is Ed, a four-year-old orange tabby named after the singer Ed Sheeran. And people are in love with him.