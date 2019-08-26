The VMA is a place where over-the-top is the norm. Sixteen years ago, it’s where Britney Spears and Madonna made out; ten years ago, the now-infamous Taylor Swift/Kanye West drama originated; last year, Ariana and Pete went all PDA, three months into their relationship and two months before their breakup.

So, given that that’s what goes on during the show, it stands to reason that the red carpet is a bit of a free-for-all. Fashion-wise, the VMAs always involve some high highs and some low lows — and it’s what makes the red carpet outfits so memorable.

Here’s a look at some of the eye-popping outfits on tonight’s red carpet.