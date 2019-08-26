The VMA is a place where over-the-top is the norm. Sixteen years ago, it’s where Britney Spears and Madonna made out; ten years ago, the now-infamous Taylor Swift/Kanye West drama originated; last year, Ariana and Pete went all PDA, three months into their relationship and two months before their breakup.
So, given that that’s what goes on during the show, it stands to reason that the red carpet is a bit of a free-for-all. Fashion-wise, the VMAs always involve some high highs and some low lows — and it’s what makes the red carpet outfits so memorable.
Here’s a look at some of the eye-popping outfits on tonight’s red carpet.
-
Jamie McCarthy via Getty ImagesYes, this does indeed seem to be a thigh-length rhinestone-encrusted jacket over a hot pink rhinestone-encrusted minidress. Why do you ask?
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty ImagesHey, if the inventor of the Hot Girl Summer says this is the look, then this is the look.
-
Dia Dipasupil via Getty ImagesA heady mix of superhero meets Gaga meets — stay with us — Avril Lavigne. Eh? Eh?
-
Bryan Bedder via Getty ImagesThanks to Lance Bass for proving that there is a graceful way to age out of a boy band.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty ImagesLizzo will never disappoint on the red carpet — not with her hair, not with her dress, not with her feather boa and definitely not with her attitude.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty ImagesIf you're going to wear a crop top with matching extremely wide-legged pants that aren't fully ironed to an awards show, the VMAs are the right choice.
-
Jamie McCarthy via Getty ImagesWho is Hugo Gloss? A YouTube star, apparently. Why is dressed like a male Cher Horowitz at her most extra? We couldn't tell you, but we are kind of enjoying it.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty ImagesThis is kind of like a bedazzled version of Meghan Markle's yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress — the straight lines are restrained and elegant. But naturally, for the VMAs, the addition of the jewels and the sheer panelling makes sense.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty ImagesSo many layers. Yes, the necklace counts.
-
Evan Agostini/Invision/APThis woman is fundamental to rap history, so she can wear as many patterns as she wants.
-
John Shearer via Getty ImagesSo shiny! So cut-out-y! Reminiscent of intricate winter arts and crafts with a mandarin collar.
-
Getty EditorialNormani's mermaid-eque look won unanimous raves. A wave of raves, you could say.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty ImagesNot sparkly enough, tbh. JUST KIDDING! Totally sparkly enough!
-
Getty EditorialHayley's look was divisive, to say the least. But it's cool, there's room enough for all our opinions in her giant pants.
-
Yahoo ActualitésWhat a delight you are, Jonathan Van Ness. Love everything about your look.
-
JOHANNES EISELE via Getty ImagesTruly it would not be an MTV VMAs in New Jersey without JWoww.
-
Getty EditorialAnd now "The Boy Is Mine" is instantly in our heads. The aging raver in our entourage appreciates the PLUR motif, but should there be an extra L?
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty ImagesIt's a universal truth that nothing looks bad on Lenny Kravitz.
-
Getty EditorialHalf of us are disappointed Gigi didn't bring Tyler Cameron from "The Bachelor," the other half of us are marvelling at the Hadid sisters' ability to match their hair to their eyes to their lips to their shoulders to their suspenders to their shoes. And nails.
-
Jeff Kravitz via Getty ImagesHe actually seems to be wearing more than two chains, but regardless, we are very into this patterned look.
-
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty ImagesUgh, why are they so amazing? A study in wide-legged perfection.
-
Evan Agostini/Invision/APKevin is wearing ultra high-waist, Joe is wearing extra-low neck, Nick is wearing a turtleneck the exact same colour as his skin under a ... slightly transparent pair of coveralls? It's all very confusing.