OTTAWA — Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq has returned to work after “extreme burnout, depression, and anxiety” prompted her to take a two-month leave of absence. The NDP MP’s leave was announced on Oct. 23. In a statement at the time, Qaqqaq said her doctor recommended an eight-week break to address unspecified health issues. Qaqqaq clarified in a video Monday that she has been off work “due to extreme burnout, depression, and anxiety.” She said witnessing “so much turmoil and lack of justice” during a three-week housing tour that took her across Nunavut in August left her “heart hurting” and “soul heavy.” “I couldn’t begin to fathom how many Inuit were clearly struggling, so obviously struggling and it seemed like the rest of the country was relatively OK with this — including the prime minister.”