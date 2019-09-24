Mark Blinch via The Canadian Press From left, Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper and Tom Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy on Sept. 28, 2015.

TORONTO — Organizers of a foreign-policy election debate that was scheduled for next Tuesday say they’re cancelling the event because Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau won’t participate.

Rudyard Griffiths, chair of the Munk Debates, says in a statement that Trudeau’s refusal to attend has denied Canadians the only real opportunity they had to see his foreign-policy record challenged substantively.

Griffiths says no one has had a bigger impact on Canada’s foreign policy over the last four years than Trudeau and his refusal to attend is regrettable.