Fred Thornhill/CP Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, former Conservative leader Stephen Harper and former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2015.

OTTAWA — A charitable organization that held a federal election debate on foreign policy four years ago is launching a campaign to pressure party leaders to attend a proposed event during this fall’s campaign.

The Munk Debates launched a website today inviting Canadians to write to the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens to urge their leaders to participate in a debate in Toronto on Oct. 1.

The organization held a foreign policy debate during the 2015 campaign when controversy over traditional network-organized debates meant English-language events were limited to smaller settings.

