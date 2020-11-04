Murder Hornet Found On Lower Mainland Prompts B.C. To Issue Warning

Karen Ducey/Getty Images A dead murder hornet is held by a biologist in Bellingham, Wash., in July 2020. A nest was found and destroyed in Nanaimo, B.C., last year.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The British Columbia Agriculture Ministry says one so-called murder hornet was discovered near Abbotsford on Monday.

The ministry is warning beekeepers and residents to report sightings of the invasive hornets, a few of which can kill an entire honeybee hive within hours.

The hornets can reach up to five centimetres in length with a wingspan of four to seven centimetres and are normally found in China, Japan, Thailand and other Asian countries.

The province says in a release that single hornets were found in White Rock and Langley in 2019 and again in Langley earlier this year, though a nest has never been found in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.