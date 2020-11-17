CP Dr. Jane Goodall and Sen. Murray Sinclair are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

Independent Sen. Murray Sinclair says his bill to ban the new captivity of great apes and elephants in Canada will establish "some of the strongest animal protection laws in the world." Not only does the proposed legislation have the backing of renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, it's also been named in her honour. Sinclair and Goodall both appeared virtually at a press conference in Ottawa Tuesday with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith to discuss the so-called "Jane Goodall Act."

The bill, which the senator will introduce in the upper chamber, builds on the passage of another Sinclair bill last year to phase out dolphin and whale captivity for entertainment. Erskine-Smith will sponsor the bill in the House of Commons if it clears the Senate. If passed into law, the “Jane Goodall Act” will: Ban the new captivity of elephants and great apes, such as chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans, “unless licensed for their best interest,” including conservation or non-harmful scientific research;

Prohibit the use of such animals in performances, including elephant rides;

Establish legal standing for the captive animals, allowing courts to issue orders to relocate them or to improve living conditions;

Permit the government to extend protections to other captive, non-domesticated species, such as big cats;

Prohibit the import of elephant ivory and “hunting trophies.” If the bill becomes law, Sinclair said animals living in captivity before its passage will remain so. The bill is not “at odds” with credible zoos who seek to be partners in strengthening animal protections, he said. There are 33 great apes in captivity in Canada, Sinclair said, including 18 gorillas, nine chimpanzees, and six orangutans. More than 20 elephants live in captivity in Canada, he added, with many used in performances, such as at the African Lion Safari in Flamborough, Ont., where the animals are used for rides. A trainer at the wildlife park was injured in an elephant attack last year. Though Canada already bans the sale of ivory from elephants killed after 1990, Sinclair says a “stricter ban” is needed because ivory can be difficult to date. Between 2007 and 2016, Canada allowed for the legal importation of more than 260 elephant feet and 400 elephant skulls, according to research from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). There are only roughly 400,000 elephants remaining on Earth, according to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.