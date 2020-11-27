Murray Sinclair To Retire From Senate To Focus On Writing, Legal Mentorship

THE CANADIAN PRESS Senator Murray Sinclair appears before the Senate Committe on Aboriginal Peoples in Ottawa on May 28, 2019.

OTTAWA — Sen. Murray Sinclair is planning to leave the upper chamber at the end of January. The Manitoba senator says he wants to spend more time writing a memoir and to focus on his work as a legal mentor on issues involving Indigenous law in Canada. Sinclair, 69, is the former chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated and documented decades of abuse and other harms against First Nations, Métis and Inuit children at residential schools in Canada. He was also the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba, the second in Canada. Named to the Senate in 2016 on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the recommendation of an arm’s-length advisory body, Sinclair sat with the Independent Senators Group. He announced in August that he would be joining Cochrane Saxberg LLP, Manitoba’s largest Indigenous law firm, but said at the time he had not yet decided whether to remain in the Senate while he took on the new role.

I leave the Senate feeling happy with how things are progressing and knowing that reconciliation will take a long time. I will continue to work on this for the rest of my life. Murray Sinclair

Sinclair was entitled to remain as a senator until 2026, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. In a statement Friday announcing his pending departure, Sinclair said he’s been able to use his time in the Senate to advance many of the “calls to action” from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, including revitalizing and protecting Indigenous languages and reforming Indigenous child welfare. “We have seen a shift in how our country understands, and speaks of residential schools and Indigenous issues in Canada,” Sinclair said. “I leave the Senate feeling happy with how things are progressing and knowing that reconciliation will take a long time. I will continue to work on this for the rest of my life.” In a subsequent interview, Sinclair said he’s enjoyed the people and the debates in the Senate. But he said he had to choose where best to devote his energies.