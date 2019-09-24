Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will announce an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. The speaker had been the biggest obstacle to opening a full impeachment inquiry by a floor vote in the House of Representatives. She had previously argued that a fully empowered impeachment inquiry into Trump would be divisive, distract from Democrats’ agenda and force recently elected freshmen members, many in closely divided districts, to take a vote that could upset swing voters. But then came news that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden while withholding military aid approved for the country. This request for foreign intervention in the 2020 election, and the potential act of bribery, pushed Pelosi over the edge. Watch: Pelosi says the nation’s top intelligence official is breaking the law. Story continues below.

She has been led there by her caucus. After the new revelations about the president’s wrongdoing emerged, more and more Democratic lawmakers joined calls for Congress to open a full impeachment inquiry. These newly pro-impeachment lawmakers included 11 freshmen members, including a handful from districts that Trump won in 2016. “These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect,” seven freshmen lawmakers wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Tuesday. “We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government.” Calls for impeaching Trump began in earnest after the April 18 release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. While the report did not find any criminal acts in Trump’s and his campaign’s efforts to encourage Russian interference in the election, it did outline multiple efforts made by the president to obstruct the investigation.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a Fed Up? Rise Up! rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Sept. 24, 2019.