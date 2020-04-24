With music at the forefront of an online vigil to honour the 22 people who were killed in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, one of the most hauntingly beautiful segments featured the massacre’s youngest victim.

Cape Breton fiddler Natalie MacMaster and an unidentified pianist were shown playing along with a video of 17-year-old Emily Tuck performing the waltz “In Memory of Herbie MacLeod.” Watch the video above.

“To my dear Nova Scotia, we are there with you in the deepest of ways,” MacMaster told her home province, before commenting on Tuck’s “beautiful performance” that had been circulating on social media in the days after the killings.

“She was a fiddler, so thought I would unite myself to her performance and play this tune for all the souls who lost their lives,” she said.

The song ends with Tuck saying with a grin, “There’s some fiddle for ya.”

The teen’s video had been uploaded to an online “kitchen party” Facebook group a month before she and her parents, Jolene Oliver and Aaron Tuck, were killed in Portapique, N.S. The Facebook group was created to bring people together during COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings.

The performance that aired as part of “Nova Scotia Remembers” moved many people.