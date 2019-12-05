30 Years After Surviving Polytechnique, My Pain Is Starting To Resurface

Courtesy of Nathalie Provost Engineer Nathalie Provost.

This account was relayed to HuffPost Québec by Nathalie Provost in an interview and formatted into a first-person perspective. I remember Dec. 6, 1989 vividly. Because of all the adrenaline and the stress, I could tell you exactly who I spoke to, how the events unfolded, and what happened in the following hours and days. I was terrified of going crazy. In the hospital, where I remained for nine days, I asked to speak to a professional. A young psychiatry student handed me three sheets of paper about post-traumatic stress disorder, clearly photocopied from a textbook. It was the first time I had ever read about it. In 1989, nobody talked about that. No one even knew what it was. If you needed psychological care, that was something you kept hidden. It was a much bigger taboo than it is today. During the shooting, I suffered injuries to my thighs and my left foot. A bullet also went through my eyebrow and brushed against my cranium. It was enough to fracture my skull, but not enough to kill me. I call it my miracle. For a while now, I’ve been experiencing something new. My injuries are resurfacing. The pain is back. When I try to balance on my left foot during certain yoga poses, my foot hurts. As I grow older, my wounds will ache more and more. I never expected that. The repercussions of a tragedy like the one I went through are multi-faceted. Back then, my survival instinct prevented me from taking stock of the full extent of what I went through. Today, three of my four children are between 19 and 24 years old. They could be attending Polytechnique. I was 23 when the attack took place. Today, it’s the mother in me that hurts. The great sadness I feel when I think of the loss of my fellow students is now a mother’s pain.

Courtesy of Nathalie Provost Nathalie Provost as a student, before the attack took place.

Feminism as a way of life I’m glad that after 30 years, Montreal officially recognized that what happened in Polytechnique was an anti-feminist attack. Unlike some other mass shooters, Marc Lépine made his motive crystal clear. He told me. He told us. He wrote it. He did it because women bothered him. And if women bothered him, it’s because we are a society made of strong women. That’s why I don’t think remembering has to be all bad. I used to think that you needed to be an activist before you could call yourself a feminist. At 23, I didn’t feel like I had fought for anything. I just felt like I was going through doors that had been opened by the previous generation of women. When I applied to Polytechnique, only 15 per cent of students were female. But I didn’t feel like anything was stopping me from studying engineering. Feminism is a way of life. I had to understand that it has nothing to do with activism. That took a long time. Women’s rights are still a lot more fragile than men’s. I came to understand that later, when I entered the workforce and experienced the harsh realities of work-life balance.

Courtesy of Nathalie Provost Nathalie Provost speaking to news outlets after the massacre.