Justin Tang/CP Former NDP MP Nathan Cullen speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on on May 8, 2018.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has appointed former New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen as a provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in an LNG pipeline dispute, a move welcomed by spokesmen for both the chiefs and the company. Cullen represented Skeena-Bulkley Valley, a sprawling part of northern British Columbia that includes the Wet’suwet’en traditional territory, until last year when he decided not to seek re-election. The premier’s office said Monday that Cullen will work with Wet’suwet’en leaders, the RCMP, Coastal GasLink, the provincial public sector and other parties. Watch: B.C. premier says pipeline will proceed

Cullen will focus on de-escalating the conflict surrounding a court-ordered injunction regarding the company’s access to a forest service road outside of Houston. “I’m pleased all parties have agreed to the appointment of a liaison,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement. “Nathan has agreed to act as an intermediary in the hopes of finding a solution to this challenging dispute.” The premier’s office said Cullen would not be available for an interview. Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nations along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre route from northeastern B.C. to an export terminal in Kitimat but the hereditary clan chiefs say it has no authority without their consent. Work on the project has been halted for about a month, since the court granted the injunction and the chiefs countered with an eviction notice to the company.

Supporters of the chiefs have since built a new encampment along the road toward the work site and felled trees along the road. The RCMP have said patrol officers found stacked tires with jugs of accelerant and rags soaked in fuel nearby. Na’moks, who is one of the five hereditary clan chiefs, said in an interview that Cullen is well informed and represented the community well in Parliament for 14 years. “There is a level of trust that currently we don’t share with many current elected officials or former,” said Na’moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. “It gives me more confidence than the premier of the province.” Horgan has said that the rule of law must be respected and that the project will be built, but has not met with the hereditary clan chiefs since this year’s impasse began. Horgan offered to have a phone conversation and sent Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser for a meeting. But Na’moks said the chiefs were in a conflicting meeting at the time of Fraser’s visit, and they prefer face-to-face meetings with fellow decision-makers.

Jason Franson/CP Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs from left, Rob Alfred, John Ridsdale, centre and Antoinette Austin, who oppose the Costal Gaslink pipeline take part in a rally in Smithers B.C., on Jan. 10, 2020.