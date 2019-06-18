Chris Helgren / Reuters Houses under construction near the town of Kleinburg, Ont., May 13, 2017.

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says the Liberals’ housing strategy may not alleviate a housing crunch as the government promises.

The Liberals unveiled the 10-year, $40-billion national housing strategy in late 2017 in partnership with provinces and territories.

A report out this morning from Parliament’s spending watchdog says it is not clear that the strategy will reduce the number of families who live in substandard housing or are struggling to afford the homes they do have.

