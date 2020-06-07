The Best Natural And Mineral Sunscreens For The Whole Family

BrianAJackson via Getty Images

It’s getting sunny out, and it’s time to start slathering on sunscreen. Since the skin absorbs chemicals into the bloodstream, Many parents are turning to natural and mineral sunscreens for their families. These scatter and reflect the sun’s rays, literally blocking them from being absorbed into the skin.

Environmentalists prefer natural and mineral sunscreens too, since the harsh chemicals in chemical sunscreens can pollute oceans waters and destroy reefs.

Health Canada recommends using broad-spectrum protection that blocks both UVA and UVB rays, to protect against burning and reduce the risk of skin cancer. You should also keep and eye on the expiry date, so that the product doesn’t deteriorate and become less effective.

Keep babies under one year old out of direct sunlight, even if they’re wearing sunscreen, and keep older children out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm, when it’s at its strongest. Hats, hydration, and covering up, whenever possible, are also important on sunny days.

We’ve tried out some of the mineral sunscreens available in Canada, to help parents choose what’s right for their family. As well as sampling a variety of products firsthand, we consulted the Environmental Working Group (EWG) consumer guide, for information in relation to their toxicity levels and company transparency.

We only chose those that are EWG verified (meet the strictest criteria) or have a low rating, on a 1-10 scale, from best to worst.

Here’s a selection of natural and mineral sunscreens that will keep babies, kids and their parents protected all summer long. Have a favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

