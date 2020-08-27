Canadian Navy Swaps Out 'Seaman' Rank For Gender-Neutral 'Sailor'

The Canadian Press Members of the Royal Canadian Navy take part in the 2019 Pride Parade in Toronto on June 23, 2019. The Royal Canadian Navy is changing the titles of its junior ranks to make them more inclusive.

OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Navy is changing the titles of its junior ranks to be more inclusive.

The references to “seaman” in the English-language designations — ordinary, able, leading and master — will be replaced with more gender-neutral terms that also better align with the existing names of the ranks in French.

The ranks will now be known as sailor third class, sailor second class, sailor first class and master sailor.

The move comes as the navy, which is short hundreds of sailors, aims to become more diverse and inclusive and help everyone feel safe and proud of their jobs.