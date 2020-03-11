The NBA announced Wednesday evening that it is suspending the 2019-2020 basketball season after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the association said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NBA’s suspension comes after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive at a game Wednesday evening for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.