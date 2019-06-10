Canadian Anthem Will Be Sung By Fans For Game 5 Of NBA Finals In Toronto

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images Fans sing "O Canada" during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

As the tension builds ahead of a potential title-clinching Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors are putting one of the most coveted pre-game rituals in the hands of the fans.

The NBA announced Monday morning that the rendition of “O Canada” before Game 5 in Toronto will not have an accompanying anthem singer, instead “fans across Canada” will be asked to sing the national anthem.

