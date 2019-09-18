NDP Reveals Details Of Proposed Dental Coverage For Canadians

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2019. The NDP say a lack of dental coverage is costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

SUDBURY, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would extend full public dental coverage to households making less than $70,000 a year. Speaking at a clinic that trains dental hygienists at a college in Sudbury, Ont., Singh says it would be a first step toward including dentistry in public health care for all Canadians. “We know that dental care is essential for overall health,” he said. “There are too many Canadians that cannot afford dental services.” If the New Democrats are elected, the coverage would start in 2020 and would also include partial coverage for households with incomes between $70,000 and $90,000.