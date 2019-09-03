NDP Reveals Campaign Slogan For Upcoming Election

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats have settled on “In it for You” as their slogan for the upcoming federal election campaign.

They’re launching it with a new advertisement featuring leader Jagmeet Singh saying he’s different from the other leaders. Not because he’s the first visible-minority leader of a major party and wears a turban, but because he doesn’t work for “the wealthy and the well-connected.”

Instead, he says, he and the NDP believe “that government should work for all of us.”