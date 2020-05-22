NDP Apply For Wage Subsidy After Liberals, Conservatives Get Emergency Funds

CP News of the NDP's application for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy on Friday prompted the federal Liberals and Conservatives to announce they've applied and received money from the program.

OTTAWA — Canada’s three biggest political parties admitted Friday they have applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) to stave off having to lay off staff amid the COVID-19 crisis.

An admission by the NDP that they have applied for support prompted both the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada also to confirm they have applied, and have received, the emergency wage subsidy.

Liberals and Conservatives have not disclosed how much support each party has received. The subsidy is designed to provide eligible businesses 75 per cent of employee wages for up to 24 weeks.

NDP National Director Anne McGrath said the party applied Friday, so its application is still under review. The federal party has 17 full-time employees, and 15-20 people working part-time, she said.

“This program is there to ensure that employers don’t have to lay off employees and continue on,” the veteran NDP strategist told HuffPost Canada. “We want to make sure we don’t have to lay off any of our workers, and so we’ve applied for it.”

