More Than 100 NDP Campaigns Won’t Be Reimbursed For Election Expenses

Paul Chiasson/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pictured with Parliament Hill in the background in Ottawa on Oct. 10, 2019.

OTTAWA — At least 103 NDP candidates received fewer than 10 per cent of votes in their ridings, rendering those campaigns ineligible for partial reimbursement for election expenses. It’s extra money the party won’t have in its war chest should a snap election be triggered by the collapse of the Liberal minority government. Melissa Bruno, the NDP’s outgoing national director, told HuffPost Canada the party spent roughly $11 million during the 40-day campaign, just over a third of the spending limit. She declined to share which battleground ridings got financial support from the party, but said it’s “not hard to see” where the money went when looking at the electoral map results. “We’ve been saying pretty consistently that we were going to focus on the areas that we currently house seats and obviously some of the pickups that we lost in 2015,” Bruno explained Thursday. “There’s always an eye towards building infrastructure in all the ridings across the country, but it’s not really a surprise that there are some areas of this country that are harder for the NDP to break into.” Watch: Singh outlines priorities in new Parliament. Story continues below video.

Eighteen-year-old Kevin Hua led one of those hard-to-win campaigns in the Ontario riding of Carleton, just south of Ottawa. He lost to high-profile Conservative incumbent Pierre Poilievre, who won 47 per cent of the vote. The NDP netted 9.3 per cent of the vote in the Conservative stronghold, just shy of the threshold needed for partial reimbursement for campaign expenses from Elections Canada. There are two kinds of campaign expenses eligible for reimbursement: election expenses paid from the campaign bank account (for example, signs and office supplies) and personal expenses (such as childcare and costs incurred related to a disability). Candidate campaigns that receive at least 10 per cent of valid votes are eligible to have 60 per cent of campaign expenses reimbursed. Any “surplus” money is transferred to the registered party or the riding association for future use. “Even for a bare-minimum campaign, we still did pretty well, I think,” Hua told HuffPost. Carleton is “not a competitive riding for the NDP to begin with,” he said, adding that impacted how his campaign was financed. The first-time voter and federal candidate said his campaign didn’t get any money from the party’s headquarters. He said his campaign spent more than $3,000 on various expenses, including lawn signs, literature, and money for ad placements in local newspapers. It was mostly driven by donations from people in the riding, Hua said, plus $500 from his own pocket. ‘We were hoping to get a return’ Mackenzie Thomason ran his campaign in Fredericton on even less money. He told HuffPost his election expenses cost approximately $1,200. The biggest expense was lawn signs, which chewed up $900 from the budget. About $100 was spent on wood and screws, Thomason said, and $55 was paid to his “sign guy” for gas money. “We knew what we had in the bank and we did some fundraising, and we made sure we lived within our means,” the former NDP candidate said. “We were hoping to get a return, obviously, that’s not what happened.”

Kevin Bissett/CP Jenica Atwin, the new Green MP in Fredericton, celebrates her election night win at her victory party in Fredericton on Oct. 21, 2019.

Thomason received six per cent of the vote, which doesn’t qualify his campaign for partial repayment of campaign expenses. He said he didn’t ask the federal party for financial help because he knew the NDP didn’t have a strong shot at winning the riding. “In my mind, the money that needed to be spent, needed to be spent in places where the NDP was going to do much better,” he said. Parties are no longer eligible for a per-vote subsidy, which was axed by Stephen Harper’s Conservative government before the 2015 election. The subsidy gave major parties obvious financial advantages, providing multi-million dollar boosts according to the number of votes cast in the party’s favour. A report from the parliamentary budget officer last year estimated if the Jean Chretien-era subsidy were to be brought back, it would cost at least $45 million annually for four years. The NDP didn’t fare well. The party won just 24 seats on election night, well short of the 39 the party had before Parliament was dissolved. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday that he wasn’t happy with the election results, saying he won’t be satisfied until his party forms government.

We’re in a good financial situation. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh