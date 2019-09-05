Some Of Those NDP ‘Defectors’ In N.B. Say They Still Support Singh

Paul Chiasson/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends a news conference presenting a new candidate in Montreal on, Sept. 5, 2019.

MONTREAL — Some of the 14 former candidates for the New Brunswick NDP whose names were on a declaration stating they were jumping to the provincial and federal Green parties are now claiming they were added to the letter without their consent. On Tuesday, the provincial and federal Green parties distributed a declaration signed by the 14 former provincial candidates, as well as by Jonathan Richardson, a federal NDP executive member. The letter stated all 15 of them were supporting the provincial and federal Green parties and they “encourage all New Democrats, New Brunswickers and, indeed, all Canadians in voting for the Green Party of Canada this election.” The news hit the NDP hard ahead of the October federal election. But on Thursday during a news conference in Montreal, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the declaration was false. Watch: NDP leader says it’s ‘false’ that 14 former provincial NDP candidates switched to Greens

“What the Greens said was false information,” Singh told reporters. “What we learned is that many of the 14 said ... ‘They didn’t get our permission to add our names on this letter, and we are not OK with this letter.’ ” About two hours after Singh’s news conference, the federal NDP issued statements signed by five of the ex-candidates whose names appeared on Tuesday’s declaration. The five said they remain loyal to the NDP. “We are disappointed that our names were added to this letter without our consent,” said one statement signed by Jean-Maurice Landry, Hailey Duffy, Madison Duffy and Betty Weir. Francis Duguay issued a separate statement, stating “I remain loyal to the New Brunswick NDP.” He added that a small group of discontented people had prepared a “coup.” New Brunswick Green party spokesman Marco Morency said he was given the declaration by Jonathan Richardson and his mother Joyce Richardson, two of the signatories. “I had no reason to doubt the veracity of the support,” he said.