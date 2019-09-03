Federal NDP Rocked By Wave Of Defections To Greens In New Brunswick

Christopher Katsarov/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters before making an announcement in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2019.

The NDP’S stature in New Brunswick ahead of the October federal election has taken a hit following a wave of defections to the Greens.

Fourteen candidates who ran for the New Brunswick NDP in the last provincial election said today they were leaving to join the provincial and federal Green parties.

The New Democrats also lost Jonathan Richardson today, the federal party’s executive member for Atlantic Canada.

