NDP Government Would Bring In Hiring Bonus For Small Businesses: Singh

OTTAWA _ Jagmeet Singh is promising a federal NDP government would provide more support for small businesses struggling during the pandemic, including paying bonuses to companies that hire new employees or bring back those who have been laid off. Singh unveiled the promises during a campaign-style event in British Columbia on Tuesday, less than a week after he said the New Democrats would not provoke an election as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. The federal NDP leader said last week that his party would support the minority Liberal government on confidence votes in the House of Commons during the pandemic. Parties are nonetheless preparing for an election that could come at any time. Singh accused the Liberal government of having turned a blind eye to the profits that he says large businesses such as Amazon, Walmart and banks are generating while failing to offer proper support to small companies.

“Big box stores like Walmart and Costco have continued to do well. ... We’ve seen Amazon make record profits, but no attempt to make sure they paid their fair share,” he said. “And in the inverse, or in contrast, we’ve seen small businesses, local shops, they’ve had to shut down one in 10 small businesses.” The hiring bonus proposed by the NDP would see the federal government cover the portion of employment insurance and Canada Pension Plan contributions normally paid by employers for new staff or workers rehired after being laid off. The NDP did not provide an estimate for how much that or any of the other measures announced on Tuesday would cost. “Working with small businesses, we will strategize what’s the best way in terms of how long they should last,” Singh said. “We’re proposing this to start off right away as an immediate measure that we would cover it. And we want to put this plan in place for as long as we need to help businesses get back on their feet.” Watch: Singh demands transparency around vaccine rollout. Story continues below.