NDP Promises To Build 500,000 Affordable Homes Across Canada

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plays soccer with children during a campaign stop in Ottawa on Tuesday. Singh says the NDP wants to help Canadians with no-cost, energy-efficiency upgrades.

OTTAWA — The NDP is promising to build 500,000 new affordable homes across the country in 10 years, if elected.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh didn’t provide details on how he would achieve that goal, saying only that he will have more announcements about it.

Singh says the economy is doing well, but not for everyone, and criticized the Liberals for not spending enough on affordable housing.