09/17/2019 11:09 EDT

NDP Promises To Build 500,000 Affordable Homes Across Canada

Jagmeet Singh says the Liberals haven't done enough on housing.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plays soccer with children during a campaign stop in Ottawa on Tuesday. Singh says the NDP wants to help Canadians with no-cost, energy-efficiency upgrades.

OTTAWA — The NDP is promising to build 500,000 new affordable homes across the country in 10 years, if elected.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh didn’t provide details on how he would achieve that goal, saying only that he will have more announcements about it.

Singh says the economy is doing well, but not for everyone, and criticized the Liberals for not spending enough on affordable housing.

The NDP is also pledging help for no-cost, energy-efficiency upgrades.

Singh wouldn’t say if he planned to balance the federal budget when was asked if he had a timeline for doing so.

The NDP leader would take budgeting very seriously, adding that the party would increase revenues by closing tax loopholes and increasing taxes on the very wealthy.

