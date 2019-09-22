Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tours a neighbourhood damaged by recent flooding during a campaign stop in Gatineau, Que. on Sept. 22. 2019.

GATINEAU, Que. — The New Democrats promised Sunday to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent damage from natural disasters such as floods. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government’s disaster mitigation fund, saying he wants to help people and businesses prevent problems. “What we’ve seen for too long is that there’s a crisis that happens and then afterwards there’s a response,” he said after meeting with property owners affected by recent floods in Quebec. Watch: NDP pledges more money to prevent disastrous effects of climate change. Story continues below.

“A flood happens and the water damages a business, means it can’t be opened (and) has to shut down or it damages homes, and instead of responding after the case what we’re proposing is we give investments to municipalities right now so they can put in place the infrastructure to avoid this from happening.” The national Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund has currently set aside $2 billion to support large-scale infrastructure programs that help communities better manage such risks. Projects must meet “national significance” criteria, such as reducing impacts on essential services, the health and safety of Canadians or a region’s economic activity. There must be at least $20 million in eligible expenses for a project to qualify for funding under the program. Making the program accessible Singh said the criteria are too restrictive. The funding also comes with cost-sharing requirements for provinces and municipalities, and the NDP leader said he would get rid of that hurdle as well as the minimum project amount. “We would remove those barriers because our plan is to make sure it’s accessible to everyone who needs it, and the goal is to avoid responding after a crisis and instead to prevent the crisis,” he said. Singh said the idea is to help people avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.