THE CANADIAN PRESS NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds seven-month-old Alder Tull-Best at a campaign stop in Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2019.

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would allow new parents to condense their employment insurance benefits so they can take shorter parental leaves while still receiving the full benefit.

Speaking at a cafe in Vancouver where he met with young families this morning, Singh said parental-leave benefits need to be more flexible for parents who don’t work typical 9-to-5 jobs.

He says allowing new parents to condense their parental leaves would give flexibility to families that can’t afford to live on 33 per cent of their salaries for a full 18-month leave period.

Watch: NDP promise $10-billion child-care plan that would be free for some parents. Story continues below.