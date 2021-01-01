NDP Strips Niki Ashton Of Critic Roles After Recent Greece Trip

Chris Wattie / Reuters New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Niki Ashton stands to vote in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Sept. 22, 2010.

A prominent member of the federal New Democrats has lost her cabinet critic positions after travelling to Greece in spite of widespread travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The party released a statement saying Manitoba member of Parliament Niki Ashton travelled to Greece recently to visit a family member who was seriously ill.

It says Greek officials, who currently only permit visitors to enter the country if they can prove their trip is essential, approved Ashton’s visit.

The NDP says Ashton reached out to Canadian officials for “best practices,” but did not notify leader Jagmeet Singh or the party whip of her travel plans.

The statement says party members sympathize with Ashton’s situation, but notes millions of Canadians adhered to public health guidelines under similarly pressing circumstances.