NDP To Bring Forward Bill To Implement Universal Pharmacare

Adrian Wyld/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with the media following the second day of caucus meetings in Ottawa on Jan. 23, 2020.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are planning to bring forward legislation to implement a national, universal pharmacare program. NDP House Leader Peter Julian is set to table a private member’s bill at his first opportunity after Parliament resumes next week. It will be modelled after the Canada Health Act, which is the legislative framework underpinning universal health care. The New Democrats and Liberals both promised some kind of pharmacare program during the fall federal election campaign, but differ on the details. Watch: Singh presses Trudeau on pharmacare

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s heard platitudes from the Liberals about the importance of a national drug plan, but he says Canadians struggling with drug costs cannot afford to wait. “We’ve heard Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal government use a lot of pretty words about the importance of national pharmacare, but we’ve not seen concrete action,” Singh told reporters Thursday. “Our health-care system needs this desperately.” Singh said he has sent letters to Trudeau and to the other opposition party leaders asking for their support and offering a full briefing on the proposed legislation. Opposition MPs, as well as backbenchers in the government caucus, can introduce legislation through private member’s bills, but without government backing they have a smaller chance of making it through the multiples stages of debate and rounds of voting to become law. In December, provincial and territorial premiers expressed hesitation about a national drug program, with some saying they would rather see increased funding to address things like hospital overcrowding and growing wait times. The premiers told Ottawa they want to be given the ability to opt out if the federal government does go ahead with a national drug plan.