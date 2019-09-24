NDP Drops The Mic With Response To Liberal Climate Plan

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks during his visit to Nano One Materials in Burnaby, B.C. on Sept. 24, 2019.

Sometimes you don’t need a lot of words to get your point across. That was definitely the case Tuesday when the NDP issued a press release in response to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s climate plan.

Trudeau was campaigning in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s B.C. riding Tuesday to announce his party’s climate change policies in its election platform. Trudeau says he plans to push Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050, through strategies such as tax cuts for small clean energy businesses.

“We will hit net zero by 2050. Not only because we can but because we must,” Trudeau said.

But the NDP had words to say about Trudeau’s remarks in its release. Four words, to be exact.