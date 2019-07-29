Indysystem via Getty Images

Cue a familiar record: Canada has an epic housing bubble. Analysts at Bloomberg News recently put together a new index of housing bubble risk and found that New Zealand and Canada are the developed world's champions. Yet we've been hearing this for years, haven't we? Experts have been warning of a Canadian housing bubble for nearly a decade at this point. These calls have become like the Boy Who Cried Wolf. Nobody listens anymore. Which is a shame, if you consider how the story of the boy who cried wolf actually ended.

There is a hard limit on any housing market, and that is the maximum amount a homebuyer can borrow for a mortgage. The lower the interest rate, the higher the house price you can carry for the same monthly payment. In Canada, interest rates have been on a broad downward trend for decades.

The result? House prices have been rising faster than incomes for decades. The financial blog Wolf Street illustrated this recently in a blog on “Canada’s most splendid housing bubbles.” Using data from the Teranet-National Bank house price index, Wolf Street found that house prices more than quadrupled in 16 years in Vancouver, and more than tripled in Toronto in that time.

It’s not a coincidence that the upward line of house prices is the opposite of the downward line of interest rates. And now the conventional wisdom is that, with interest rates near zero, this long-running trend has to come to an end. The machine that has been pushing up house prices for decades ― that has made Canadians accustomed to the idea that “house prices always go up” ― is out of juice. But is it really? Faced with signs of a global economic slowdown, central banks are once again juicing the global financial system by lowering interest rates and buying debt. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its overnight lending rate this Wednesday, the first time since the financial crisis that the Fed has cut rates. In many countries, key lending rates and interest on government debt (the safest kind of debt) are now below zero. There is a record amount of debt with negative interest rates on it in the world today.